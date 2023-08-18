Several matches including three title bouts have been made official for NJPW Destruction in Kobe.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that the show will be headlined by Will Ospreay defending his IWGP United States Championship against Yota Tsuji.

It takes place on September 24. Here are the matches that have been confirmed thus far:

IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Yota Tsuji

Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb

Shingo Takagi vs. The Great-O-Khan

IWGP Tag Team Championships: Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (c) vs. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls

NJPW KOPW Championship: Taichi (c) vs. SHO