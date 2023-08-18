NJPW issued the following press release announcing five matches and three titles matches for the September 24th Destruction in Kobe event, which includes Will Ospreay, Bishamon, and Taichi making defenses. The full lineup can be found below.

SANADA (c) vs. EVIL for the IWGP World Championship

David Finlay (c) vs. Tama Tonga for the IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship

BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) (c) vs. El Phantasmo & Hikuleo for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship