A new report has surfaced revealing that several top stars in AEW have cleared the air with each other and are on good terms.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Young Bucks, Adam “Hangman” Page, Kenny Omega, and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) cleared the air “some time ago” after there were known disagreements between the two sides. The report does not state the exact issues the two sides faced but some of it dated back to the Bucks/FTR rivalry, as well as the added drama of CM Punk since FTR is so close with him.

It is noted that when Tony Khan suggested that the Young Bucks and FTR clash at Wembley Stadium both teams said yes very quickly. This will be the third time the Bucks and FTR have faced each other under the AEW umbrella, with their current record sitting at 1-1.