Santino Marella is ecstatic to be working with IMPACT and has revealed that he plans on once again competing inside the squared circle himself.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion discussed this topic during an interview with PW Mania, where he also named a bunch of top industry talent that he would love to see join the stacked IMPACT roster. Highlights from Marella’s conversation can be found below.

Talks his decision to sign with IMPACT:

Well, I’m friends with Scott D’Amore, and we’ve been chatting for a while about potentially working together. I’d been running my own company, Battle Arts Academy, and then covid came, my children came along, so it was about finding the right time, which is now. I love the people there, the locker room there and we’re proud of who we are. We know we’re the underdogs, but we know we’re really good and creating something special because our shows are amazing. Because of that, we have a rightful chip on our shoulders, and with a nice schedule that is the right balance for me, this is the perfect place.

Says there will be a few occasions that he’ll compete inside the ring:

I can wrestle from time to time. I can’t endure a full-time schedule as my body won’t allow it nowadays. From time to time I will lace it up in there and show these kids how it’s done.

Names talents he would love to see come and work for IMPACT: