Sarah Logan To Make Huge Announcement Tomorrow

Former WWE star Sarah Logan took to Instagram to tease a major announcement for tomorrow. Logan was one of the many WWE talents who were released back in April due to COVID-19 cutbacks.
Logan writes, “Everyone has been asking what’s happening next in my life and I’m here to tell ya I have a HUGE announcement TOMORROW!!”
Logan had announced at the end of June that she would be stepping away from the pro-wrestling industry. Her husband, Erik of the Viking Raiders, is still employed by WWE.
