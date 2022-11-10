Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston featured the highly-anticipated face-to-face meeting between top women’s division stars Saraya and Britt Baker.

The segment began with Saraya revealing that she has finally been cleared to compete for AEW, which will be her first matchup since suffering a neck injury in WWE back in 2017, one that cause the former multi-time women’s champion to retire from in-ring action.

This led to Baker and Saraya trading a war of words, which ultimately led to a physical altercation. However, prior to the two colliding Saraya officially challenge Baker to a match at the November 19th Full Gear pay-per-view, which AEW later confirmed on Twitter.

After an emotional outpour from @Saraya, the challenge has been made! @Saraya will make her #AEW in-ring debut against Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday November 19!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UJZ5jcCQi6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FULL GEAR

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW world championship

-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim women’s championship

-Chris Jericho vs. Claudio vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS championship

-The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Your Glory for the AEW tag team championship

-World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

-Saraya vs. Britt Baker