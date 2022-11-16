Saraya made her AEW debut on September 21 during the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, and will make her AEW in-ring debut this Saturday as she wrestles Britt Baker at the Full Gear pay-per-view, in what will be her first bout since December 2017. Saraya recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s “INSIGHT” podcast and said the debut pop was the biggest of her career.

Saraya recalled how she realized people really missed her at Dynamite that night.

“I have never had a pop like that before in my life, and I had a good reaction coming back the first time,” Saraya recalled. “I was like, I’m back, you know? That was crazy. And then like my debut just for the Divas Championship was crazy. Even when people didn’t know who I was back then you know, but it just felt really good to have just all the support from so many people. It just felt really good. I was like, man, they really did miss me.”

Saraya continued and gave her opinion on social media trolls.

“Because again, you get in your head a lot. You’re like, Well, maybe not because social media is real,” she continued. “And then it’s, you know, the trolls that followed us on social media. You think the whole world hates here when in fact, it’s just like six people with different like multiple accounts just attacking you.”

Below is the full interview with Saraya:

