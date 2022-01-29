Sasha Banks has declared that she is back and ready to rumble.

As noted, Banks returned on Friday’s WWE Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX and announced her spot for tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She took to Twitter after the show and commented on the return.

“Need my star to shine brighter. My name to bring it all higher. When you a boss you can’t be humble. IM BACK READY TO RUMBLE. #RoyalRumble,” she wrote.

Banks suffered a foot injury on January 2 at a WWE live event in January, and WWE had reported that she would be out of action for 6-8 weeks, but now she has been cleared to return.

Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is rumored for WrestleMania 38 but there’s no word on if that will actually happen.

Stay tuned for more on Banks and tonight's Rumble event.

