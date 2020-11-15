WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks recently spoke to Digital Spy to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including the possibility of another all women’s Evolution pay per view and her epic feud with long-time friend/rival Bayley. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Evolution:

[Evolution] is something I absolutely want to happen again. It’s just something that I think was so incredible for the women and for the fans that I don’t understand why there hasn’t been a second one yet. But it definitely can happen in the future and whenever it does happen I think it will be better than the first.

Says she loved her Hell in a Cell match with Bayley and how she’s her favorite opponent:

I am extremely happy with the Hell in a Cell match. Bayley is absolutely my favourite opponent of all time and it went just exactly how I wanted. To have that Hell in a Cell with her was incredible. I love that match and I loved the outcome of the match.

How much WWE now highlights their women: