WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the most destructive table moves in the history of the Undertaker. Watch below as the Deadman sends some of his greatest rivals crashing through the wood on multiple occasions.

The official WWE on FOX Twitter account polled fans as to who they would want to see the Undertaker face in his final matchup. NXT champion Finn Balor responded with a dream match graphic pitting him against the legendary Phenom.