Sasha Banks, who has not appeared for WWE since May 2022 after walking out alongside Naomi due to creative differences, applied to trademark “Mercedes Varnado” under her real name on December 1st with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
The filing was made through Michael E. Dockins who has helped wrestlers secure their trademarks. The latest update on Banks’ status with WWE was that the talks for a new contract stalled due to money.
The filing for the trademark notes that it is for the following,
“G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, providing music tours in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable prerecorded music via a website; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment, namely, live music concerts; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing on-line music, not downloadable; Providing on-line videos featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician, not downloadable; Providing online music, not downloadable.”