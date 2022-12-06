Sasha Banks, who has not appeared for WWE since May 2022 after walking out alongside Naomi due to creative differences, applied to trademark “Mercedes Varnado” under her real name on December 1st with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The filing was made through Michael E. Dockins who has helped wrestlers secure their trademarks. The latest update on Banks’ status with WWE was that the talks for a new contract stalled due to money.

The filing for the trademark notes that it is for the following,