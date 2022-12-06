Last week on his podcast, Ric Flair ripped Eric Bischoff because he had an issue with some of the comments made by Bischoff in Flair’s upcoming Peacock documentary.

On the latest episode of “After 83 Weeks,” Bischoff responded to the heated words made by Flair:

“I have no idea,” Bischoff said when asked live what he had done to upset Flair. “I saw it online and I’m thinking, wait a minute. It’s quite possible I said something somewhere along the way that I meant to be funny or whatever, and maybe somebody took it wrong, I don’t know.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc