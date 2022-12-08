Sasha Banks is reportedly headed to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

There’s no word on if Banks will be appearing before the live crowd, but a new report from PWInsider notes that NJPW is bringing Banks to the event.

Banks teased the idea of wrestling inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI (fka Kairi Sane) back in October, for NJPW sister promotion Stardom, but it remains to be seen if any match is in the works. Banks has been training with various wrestler friends in the United States and Mexico in recent months.

Banks has been away from WWE since she and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping in mid-May due to creative issues, while the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. It’s been rumored that Banks and Naomi were on their way back to WWE at different times, but that obviously has not happened yet. Banks and Naomi both remain listed as active Superstars on the WWE roster.

As we’ve noted here and heere, Banks recently filed to trademark several names under her Soulnado Inc. company, including her real name, Mercedes Varnado. Banks and Naomi have also pursued non-WWE projects as of late, including modeling, while they’ve also booked convention appearances.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 is scheduled for January 4 from the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, and January 21 from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan.

