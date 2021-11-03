Sasha Banks is apparently excited to see her close friend Samuray Del Sol (fka WWE’s Kalisto) make his AEW Dynamite debut tonight.

As noted, Samuray and Aerostar will challenge FTR for their AAA World Tag Team Titles on tonight’s show. Samuray, who was released from WWE back on April 15, will be making his debut for the company, as will Aerostar.

Banks took to Twitter after the announcement was made, and simply tweeted Samuray’s name. She also re-tweeted his post that said, “LUCHA…”

Banks and Samuray have been close friends for several years now. They often post gym photos together on social media, and have also posted photos on vacation together with their spouses.

You can click here for the updated Dynamite card for tonight, and you can see Banks’ tweets below:

Samuray Del Sol — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) November 3, 2021

LUCHA… — Samuray Del Sol® “Manny $” (@gloat) November 2, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.