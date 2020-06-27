Sasha Banks Issues Challenge To Io Shirai For NXT Great American Bash

WWE superstar Sasha Banks has issued a challenge to NXT women’s champion Io Shirai for this Wednesday’s Great American Bash television special on USA.
The Boss released a video along with SmackDown women’s champion Bayley laying out the challenge, telling Shirai that “rent is due and it’s time to collect,” a quote that Banks tweeted earlier this year.
Rent’s due @shirai_io #Sasha3Shows pic.twitter.com/f0QQdiNlaS
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 27, 2020
As of this writing Shirai has yet to respond. Banks is also set to challenge Asuka for the Raw women’s championship at the July 19th Extreme Rules pay per view.
