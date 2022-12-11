Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

It’s unclear whether she will just be in attendance for the show or appearing on the broadcast, but she’s being brought in. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW.

Dave Meltzer reports while WWE could still sign Banks, New Japan believes she will be a free and clear to appear on the show by January 4.

“This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn’t blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date,” Meltzer wrote. “WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4.”

Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she and Naomi walked out of a Raw event back in May due to creative differences.