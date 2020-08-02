Sasha Banks On The WWE Performance Center, JBL Praises Ron Simmons

WWE released the following sneak peek of Raw women’s champion Sasha Banks reflecting on the WWE Performance Center. The description reads: “Sasha Banks describes the feeling of once again calling the WWE Performance Center “home” after literally laying the foundation for its existence in this sneak peek at WWE The Day Of: The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, available now on demand only on WWE Network.”

WWE Hall of Famer JBL took to Twitter on the 28th anniversary of Ron Simmons becoming the first recognized African-American world champion. He writes, “28 years ago today Ron Simmons became the first recognized African American world champion. If your dictionary doesn’t have a picture of Ron by the word ‘man’-throw it away. Love you my brother!”