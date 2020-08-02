Sasha Banks On The WWE Performance Center, JBL Praises Ron Simmons

WWE released the following sneak peek of Raw women’s champion Sasha Banks reflecting on the WWE Performance Center. The description reads: “Sasha Banks describes the feeling of once again calling the WWE Performance Center “home” after literally laying the foundation for its existence in this sneak peek at WWE The Day Of: The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, available now on demand only on WWE Network.”
WWE Hall of Famer JBL took to Twitter on the 28th anniversary of Ron Simmons becoming the first recognized African-American world champion. He writes, “28 years ago today Ron Simmons became the first recognized African American world champion. If your dictionary doesn’t have a picture of Ron by the word ‘man’-throw it away. Love you my brother!”
28 years ago today Ron Simmons became the first recognized African American world champion. If your dictionary doesn’t have a picture of Ron by the word ‘man’-throw it away. Love you my brother! pic.twitter.com/UslK4phP70
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 2, 2020
- New Report On Daniel Bryan Requesting Pushes For Underused WWE Talents
- Randy Orton Celebrates His Son Graduating High School, Sonya Deville Taunts Mandy Rose On Twitter
- Has WWE Possibly Found A SummerSlam Venue?
- The Rock Comments On House Show Match Between Himself and Kurt Angle, Angle Responds
- Booker T On What He’d Like To See Big E Change About His Character
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman