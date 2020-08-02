Deonna Purrazzo On Her WWE Release: "I Don't Care If WWE Fired Me...I Think I'm Good Enough"

IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk all things pro wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
How her character in ROH and IMPACT is who she truly is:
I think the Deonna that you saw, and the world saw, in Ring of Honor and Impact is truly who I am. The person I’ve been able to put on the screen is the person I believe in. It’s the truest form of me, you know, elevated. At NXT, it was very much a runaround. ‘You need a character. Okay, well that’s too much character. You have to be the real you, but the real you isn’t believable’.
How she had gotten to a point where nothing she did felt right:
I just gotten to a point where there’s nothing I can do right, and now I feel defeated in me. And coming here and just being like, screw what everyone else has said, screw the complications that came with me, screw the opinions, and screw the negativity I’ve been through. I’m going to bring the person that loved professional wrestling, that wanted to be a professional wrestler since I was nine years old. And I’m going to make that girl proud!
How she doesn’t care that WWE didn’t think she was good enough:
I don’t care that WWE fired me, or didn’t want me, or didn’t think I was good enough! I think I’m good enough. And if Impact believes I’m good enough, and if Ring of Honor believed I’m good enough, if Japan thought I was good enough, I’m good enough! And I just needed to get back to believing in me and believing in the little girl who wanted to be here her entire life.
