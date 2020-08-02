MLW Expected To Get New Timeslot On BeIN Sports

According to PW Insider, last night’s episode of Major League Wrestling’s Underground was preempted by BeIN Sports, which is why it did not air on the network in its normal timeslot. The show can still be found on the MLW’s official Youtube channel.

The report also mentions how MLW was aware of the preemption in advance and did alert fans of its absence on BeIN Sports. A new timeslot for MLW is expected to be announced in the near future.

Stay tuned.