Sasha Banks has removed her WWE ring name from her social media

Banks had been using @SashaBanksWWE on Twitter but now she’s located at @MercedesVarnado. Her name also has been changed to just “Mercedes Varnado” and not the ring name.

Banks is also using her real name on Instagram, but her handle there is still @sashabankswwe.

Banks and Naomi have been away from WWE since mid-May after walking out of a RAW taping as they were unhappy with their direction. It’s been reported that their WWE returns were expected to happen under the new regime, but they continue to take work outside of the company, including recent modeling appearances.

Naomi has used her real name on social media but her Twitter handle is still @NaomiWWE.

Praying for everyone’s safety during #HurricaneIan 💙🙏🏾 — Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) September 28, 2022

