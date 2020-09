It was announced this afternoon during Fox’s NFL coverage that Sasha Banks would be returning to Smackdown this Friday to confront Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Banks hasn’t been seen since September 3rd when Bayley attacked her after a tag team loss. During a promo segment, Bayley said she enjoyed every second of attacking her former best friend. At Clash of Champions, Bayley is set to defend her Women’s championship from Nikki Cross.