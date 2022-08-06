Former multi-time women’s champion Sasha Banks was one of the many featured guests at this weekend’s C2E2 in Chicago, where The Boss was sporting a new colorful look. Several fans have released photos of Banks’ new appearance, which you can check out below.

She’s got her wigs back. Sasha Banks lives on! pic.twitter.com/EjG1aQIw52 — RockReigns. (@IAmRockReigns) August 6, 2022

thankful for sasha banks, the it girl! pic.twitter.com/uP4sj8fQC9 — chey ⚡️ (@womenswrestli17) August 6, 2022

Sasha Banks looks so good 🙂 pic.twitter.com/5DYxnQnCmA — Jer (@jeremydrobins) August 6, 2022

Banks, along with Naomi, both walked out on WWE in May after disagreeing with the booking of the women’s tag team titles. Rumors have circulated that the duo could be ready to return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge.