WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks was a recent guest on the Normal Not Normal show to discuss her role on the popular Mandalorian series, as well as how she is now in the best shape of her life due to WWE’s lack of travel caused by the pandemic. Highlights are below.

Shares story of when she got cast in the Mandalorian:

“It was so hard for me because I was so frickin’ nervous. I could not believe when I got the call to be asked to be part of The Mandalorian from Jon Favreau himself. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ I was driving somewhere and my manager called me and it was an off day. I’m full of joy, I want to throw my phone out the window and don’t even want to answer it. He calls me and is like, ‘Jon Favreau wants to Facetime you. Do you have time?’ I’m like, ‘Uhhhhh, OK.’ Ran home, put some makeup on. He told me about The Mandalorian and about the story, and I was like, ‘Wow, is this for real? This is incredible.’”

Says she felt prepared for the role thanks to last minute script changes in WWE:

“I wanted to do really good. I even said, ‘Should I get acting classes? I don’t know what to do!’ He is like, ‘You do you every single week on live national television. What are you talking about? I’m like, ‘You know what, you’re right.’ What I do is acting as well. I get a script every single week and I have to remember it like ‘bam!’ In WWE, that’s how exciting it is. Our boss is so, so legendary and crazy and iconic, but again, crazy, that he will change things in an instant, and maybe he won’t even give you a script and he’ll just push you out there. He will change a script on you in 30 seconds or in a heartbeat, and you just have to pull it together…..I just kept on practicing over and over and over. It’s not like I had many lines, but I just wanted to make sure that I understood the character and the meaning and facial expressions and what I wanted to bring to the table.”

Says she’s in the best shape of her life because of the lack of travel:

“You have no idea how much I think that has changed my career. For real, it has changed my career so much. I used to be on the road five to six days out of the week. I’m not just talking about in one state. I’m driving five or six hours to different states every single day. But we’re not just talking about driving, I’m talking about flying as well – early in the morning – and I’m talking about wrestling too. I’m beating my body, jumping into a car, and driving five hours and getting to the hotel at maybe four in the morning. Sleep in until 12, work out, get your food, and doing the exact same thing. That will beat up your body. Now you get to TV, where it’s crazy to begin – you don’t know what’s gonna happen, Vince could push you out there, you have no idea. You could have a 10-minute match, five-minute match, nothing, or a 20-minute segment. Then you go home, do your laundry, and get on the road again. Now, thankfully that I live in Florida, it’s once a week. I feel like a part-timer. My body is in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I’m sleeping so good. My match quality has raised the roof up, and my body just feels awesome.”

Check out the Boss’ full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)