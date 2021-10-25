Sasha Banks sat down with Bleacher Report this past week to discuss a wide range of topics.

The former WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion is very high on the current division and thinks it’s the best thus far.

“I feel like we’ve been knocking down every door that’s been closed in front of us,” Banks said. “If they keep making more doors, we’re going to keep knocking them down. The WWE women’s division is the best it’s ever been. I think it’s the greatest of any era from top to bottom, and I can’t wait to see what more the future brings, even from NXT 2.0. To see how many women are down there from when I first started, there was only a group of eight and now there’s maybe a group of 30. Just to see the growth from then to now is so beautiful.”