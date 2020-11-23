During an appearance on WINCLY, Savio Vega discussed pitching the idea of the Bone Street Krew to be a faction within the WWE and why Vince ultimately shot it down. Here’s what he had to say:

One time we talked to Vince to be Ahmed Johnson in the BSK when I was in the BSK, and you have Ron, you got Crush, you got me and then you have, maybe by that time, Ahmed Johnson. And Vince looked at it and said, ‘It’s too strong. He’s too strong. We need to create balance,’ and in the moment, it’s like, ‘Okay, and we just continue working,’ but later, it’s like, ‘Well, if you have a strong team, super, mega strong, that makes your babyface strong too. And that way both go up, but that wasn’t the case. So later on, after everything broke, that’s when they brought in Ahmed Johnson.

