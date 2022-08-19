Karrion Kross and Scarlett recently appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves and described their recent returns on SmackDown as “perfect, pretty amazing” and “pretty incredible.”

Scarlett recalled how nervous she was ahead of her WWE return on the August 5 SmackDown.

“I was nervous that I wasn’t going to feel those same butterflies anymore,” Scarlett said. “Because I did become almost too peaceful and content with not being there. Just going through day by day, I’m like I love wrestling, I don’t need it to make me happy because at one point my identity was completely associated with my career, like that was everything about it.”

She added, “I was most worried when I went out there, ‘Am I going to feel that?’ And oh my God, everything is back like rushing in and it’s just as special as the first time I ever had my first match. It was perfect, it was amazing.”

Kross was asked about his experience in returning to the company after being released last November.

“It’s really hard to find the words, man. To want something so bad and then to have to accept that that’s not a reality anymore and then to get a call one day, out of the blue, and to be offered everything you’ve been striving for, it’s pretty incredible,” he said.

Kross admitted that he wasn’t doing his best work on the main roster when he was released last year.

“I can compare it to a comedian being called up to play the biggest stage they’ve ever been at in their entire lives but then the promoter basically says, ‘Hey, you can’t hit your best jokes.’ It’s like you’ve been scratching and crawling to be in front of the biggest audience your entire career and then you can’t hit your best stuff and it was difficult,” he said.

Scarlett revealed her reaction to being cut last November.

“My immediate feeling was I was just straight up pissed. I’m like, ‘Dude, we’re awesome, we’ve been killing it.’ I know we’re great to work with, we get along with everybody and I’m like, ‘What are they thinking?’ That was my first reaction,” she said.

Scarlett said she felt confident that WWE would eventually bring them back, but Kross was skeptical.

“You wake up every morning and you chase this WWE thing before you are even there. I always looked at every single show I did before WWE as a dress rehearsal for WWE,” Kross said. “When you are put in a position where that is taken from you, as a grown man, you have to let it go. You have to let it go and you need to shift your energy in a different direction that’s going to work for you. I had to let it go and as I let that go, I began to study things and get involved with different business and I began to have this fear that I was beginning to enjoy other things a lot more and some of those things could have become contractual and if they did call back, what was I going to do?”

Scarlett noted how it was an easy decision to accept the return offer from WWE, calling it a no-brainer because WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H was the best boss they’ve ever had.

“When Hunter called us, he was the best boss we’d ever had so it was a complete no-brainer,” she said. “It was just like, no other company has ever compared to it. We trust him, we definitely trust him with our characters and storylines so it’s absolutely perfect. I always felt respected and heard by Hunter and even more so now.”

