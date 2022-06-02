Scorpio Sky made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about how he was paired with Ethan Page in AEW:

“It was not long after the Revolution Pay-Per-View where he debuted. We were in Jacksonville. One of the people working with us comes up and says to Ethan and I, ‘Hey, I think we have an interview with you today.’”

“We didn’t even really know each other. We had met maybe twice. Tony Khan calls Ethan and I into his office. We’re standing there, Tony looks at us and he goes, ‘Are you guys friends? Do you hang out?’ I’m like,’We’re cool.’ He said, ‘I think this could be something.’”

“We clicked right away. I’ve never really had chemistry with someone so fast, and to his credit, Ethan Page is a phenomenal performer,” Sky said.