Top TNA (IMPACT) Executive Scott D’Amore recently joined Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview about the future of the company, and how they plan on making a big splash in 2024. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Promises that TNA will be a force to reckon with next year:

We’re going to be the hardest working company in professional wrestling. That’s why when I said, ‘TNA, we’re back’, that was such a huge statement. We’re back to doing what we do best. We are going to take chances, give a stage for wrestlers to take a chance, and evolve wrestling. I’m excited for those that are joining us. We’re headed somewhere, we’re going on a journey, and we hope people hop on board with us. For those who don’t, that’s OK–wrestling has a lot of different products. But for those who jump on, the only direction we’re moving is forward. We know we’re good at what we do, and we’re going to be a game-changer and a force in 2024. So stay tuned.

Says TNA will have an upgraded look beginning with Hard To Kill:

You’re going to see upgrades to our look and pacing. We’re in a position to inspire the next generation. Will Ospreay mentioned to me he grew up a TNA Wrestling kid, and that TNA holds a special place in his heart. TNA Wrestling changed the landscape of wrestling with AJ Styles in the main event. AJ’s back is what the company was built on. TNA was an agent for change. Whether you were smaller or overlooked, you could shine in TNA. Keeping tag team wrestling alive with America’s Most Wanted or Triple X, that was a priority for TNA. The Knockouts division showcased strong women in an equal setting with the men. We are still that agent of change. TNA has a place in wrestling, and it fits into the landscape in 2024.

Promises that TNA will continue to push the limits:

You will see some changes to our shows. The pacing is going to be quicker, there will be a shakeup talentwise, and you’re going to see us disrupt and change wrestling. We’re going to push the limits, like we did with Ultimate X and King of the Mountain. That might mean, every once in a while, we sometimes fall on our face in a reverse battle royal, but hopefully not too often. We owe it to our fans to take chances.

In a separate interview, D’Amore spoke about the prospect of CM Punk joining the TNA roster. You can read about that here.