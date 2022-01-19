Former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) spoke with Chris Jericho on his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast this week and talked about why he quit his job at the WWE Performance Center this past November.

“I was just not having fun, and I knew it was time to move on,” Scotty said. “And I told myself when I came back that was one of my goals, was to walk away on my own this time.”

Scotty revealed an odd request for WWE Performance Center coaches, issued by the man himself, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

“We got to the Performance Center for television, we don’t have any fans outside. For the longest time, there weren’t any fans,” he said. “And then in the building, it’s all in-house people, so we were wearing our NXT tracksuits, but as soon it started to change and Hunter [Triple H] went away. The other guys started to come in it was, ‘okay we are back to business casual now.’ Then the next week, this is awesome. Next week it was, ‘Vince wants the coaches looking younger. So we need you guys to start dying your beards and cutting your hair.’ The coaches. I literally lost sleep over that.”

Scotty continued and talked more about the PC changes, noting that there wasn’t much of an explanation provided. The former Too Cool member said he feels like WWE “killed this awesome thing” off, remembering it as just a sad time.

“There’s just not a lot of explanation to it about what happened,” he continued. “And yeah, it pisses you off, right? As being a part of it. But, it’s also sad because it’s kind of like they killed it off and they killed this awesome thing that we had off. So we lost this awesome thing, it was almost like dealing with a death, dude, it was just sad.”

Scotty is currently taking bookings for indie shows, and has made several recent indie appearances. He made his GCW debut at Die 4 This on January 1, coming up short against Joey Janela. Scotty has said he quit the WWE Performance Center job, in part, to continue his in-ring career while he’s able to.

