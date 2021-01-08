During an interview with WrestlingInc., Sean Waltman shared his memories of Brodie Lee. Here’s what he had to say:

I knew him a bit. I knew him from being on independent shows because before he came to work for WWE, he made a hell of a name for himself. I was a big Brodie Lee fan. He had a trucker gimmick. I don’t know what it was. He wore trucker hats. Anyways, he was Brodie, and f–k, I was a big fan of his, man. So I got to know him a little bit as a human being. So I can only echo what everyone else is saying about him. I hate to say this. I almost got numb to all the people dying, but then you see a picture of Brodie with his kids, it just breaks my f–king heart man.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: WrestlingInc.