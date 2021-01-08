During his appearance on Sitting Ringside, Fit Finlay spoke on how he and William Regal had some of the boys in the back convinced that there was real heat between each other during their time feuding together. Here’s what he had to say:

You know, if you can impress your peers, or have your peers ask you a question coming through the curtain or coming into the back. You know, like, ‘What the heck, you guys got the beef?’ Or if they believe that there’s something going on or you have a bad attitude or you’re just stiff or whatever. If your peers believe it, I guess everyone else is gonna believe it.

Well I think the business is — we take it serious. As you journey through it, you know, you start off with nothing. You’re getting very little pay for what you actually are doing. And you climb the ladder, but that, I believe, brings a little seriousness. ‘I have to do this job, I have to succeed. I have to climb the ladder.’ Because it’s the only way you go to bed. And it wasn’t given to anyone, and the business doesn’t owe me or anyone anything at all. But we put in the effort, and for the most part, it’s paid off. And we took it serious, it wasn’t a joke to us. It was not just a past time. It wasn’t just a job to us. And Regal would probably tell you the same thing, or anybody that came through, that this to us was real. This was reality, this was who we are, and this is a lifestyle. It’s not just a job.