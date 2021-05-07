Sean Waltman wasn’t a fan of A&E’s latest biography on fellow WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

He spoke about it during today’s episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life.

“Well, first of all, I really enjoyed the ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin one. I enjoyed the Roddy Piper one,” Waltman prefaced. “I didn’t like it man. They went in hard on Mach. He’s not around to defend himself. He’s not around to say, ‘Hey, that’s not true.’ He’s not here man, and I just didn’t like it. I wasn’t a fan of it, and I don’t understand how Bubba the f**king Love Sponge ended up having so much air time.

“I was in Tampa back then, and they were hard on Mach over the airwaves in Tampa. It was f**ked up, and I’ve even been on the air with some of them and actually said, ‘You’re not going to talk s**t about Mach while I’m here.’ They respected that. I love Mach. A lot of that stuff they said, it was obviously stuff everyone’s heard before. I don’t even want to go into it. I just didn’t think it was cool at all. I really was highly disappointed in that.”