Season 4 of WWE Story Time has been officially announced for the WWE Network.

WWE announced today that the animated series will return on Friday, October 9, and will be available on the free version of the WWE Network. A new episode will air on demand each week.

The narrator for season 4 will be WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund hosted the first 3 seasons.

Season 4 of Story Time will feature stories from Big Show, The Miz, Christian, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Bruce Prichard, plus WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry, Bret Hart, JBL and The Godfather.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the new season:

Jerry "The King" Lawler will lend his voice as the show's new narrator. He picks up the mantle left by incomparable WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund, who hosted the first three seasons before his passing in 2019. "I feel honored that they called on me take 'Mean' Gene's place as the host," Lawler told "Stone Cold" Steve Austin during his recent appearance on The Broken Skull Sessions.

