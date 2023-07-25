Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is now official for the 36th SummerSlam.

Monday’s RAW saw Lynch defeat Zoey Stark in singles action. Per the stipulation, Lynch has now earned a rematch with Stratus at SummerSlam. If Stark would’ve won, Lynch had to drop to her knees and thank Stratus, then get “Thank You Trish” tattooed across her chest.

This will be the second singles bout between Lynch and Stratus. Stratus previously defeated Lynch at WWE Night of Champions on May 27, thanks to an assist from Stark.

SummerSlam will be the 5th singles match for Stratus since retiring in 2006. She lost a quick gimmick match to Vickie Guerrero on RAW in March 2011, and then was defeated by Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. Stratus defeated Lynch at Night of Champions in May of this year, and picked up a quick DQ win over Raquel Rodriguez on the June 19 RAW.

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Below is the current announced card:

Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Tribal Chief Status

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

