Segment for RAW, Sasha Banks and Bayley on Taking WWE Over, RAW Women’s Title Update from Extreme Rules, More

WWE has confirmed that Asuka is still the RAW Women’s Champion.
As noted, Sunday’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view saw the title match between Asuka and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks end in controversy. The finish saw Banks arguing with the referee as Asuka came from behind with a mouthful of green mist. Asuka spit the mist as Banks turned around, but Banks ducked and Asuka blinded the referee. Banks’ partner, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, rushed the ring while Asuka had Banks tapping out in the Asuka Lock, and ripped off the referee’s shirt. She then put the shirt on and counted Banks’ three count on Asuka.
Bayley then called for the timekeeper to ring the bell and threatened him when he refused to. Banks’ music hit as Bayley presented her with the title, and they left together -in possession of the top four women’s straps in the company.
WWE’s website has confirmed that Asuka is still the champion. However, there was no mention of an official match result.
The storyline is that Banks still has the title going into tonight’s post-Extreme Rules RAW. As seen above, WWE released post-show video of Sarah Schreiber catching up with Banks and Bayley. The Golden Role Models promised to explain everything when they celebrate on RAW tonight. They then ran away with Asuka’s title.
Asuka posted several short tweets after the show where she reacted to the controversial finish, which you can see below.
Banks also commented after Extreme Rules and said she and Bayley are officially taking over the company. She called herself “2 Beltz Banks” in the tweet.
“Officially taking over the whole company! Jajajajjajajajajajajajjajajajajajja #2beltzbanks #ExtremeRules,” she wrote.
On a related note, WWE also released post-show video of referee Eddie Orengo dealing with the aftermath of Asuka’s errant green mist. You can see that video below, along with Bayley’s jab at Orengo, and several related tweets from Asuka, Banks and Bayley:
…
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 20, 2020
？
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 20, 2020
What… pic.twitter.com/UIXEinHa92
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 20, 2020
That belt is mine… pic.twitter.com/8KL1ec1Oqx
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 20, 2020
Officially taking over the whole company! Jajajajjajajajajajajajjajajajajajja #2beltzbanks #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/TO5cjTmwNJ
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 20, 2020
Put a shirt on dude 🤮🤮🤮
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 20, 2020
WE WERE LATE TO OUR CELEBRATION PARTY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/pKrXuy8Yvr
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 20, 2020
