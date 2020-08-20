September Episode Of NXT On USA Will Reportedly Be Preempted Due To NHL Playoffs

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the September 2nd episode of WWE’s NXT on USA is expected to be preempted due to the network airing an NHL playoff game in the yellow-and-black brand’s normal timeslot. The reports speculates that NXT will air on the Tuesday prior, September 1st, before returning to its normal time the following week.
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be airing on Saturday due to a similar issue with TNT covering the NBA playoffs. However, WWE has yet to officially confirm any changes to their programming schedule as of this writing.
Stay tuned.
