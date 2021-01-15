AEW star and current NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a variety of subjects, including how she is unsure if she would have left WWE if not for the pandemic, and how she enjoyed working against top women’s division superstar, Asuka. Highlights are below.

Doesn’t think she would have left WWE if not for COVID:

That’s a deep one. I’ve thought a lot about that too. I think the answer is no. I think I just was really — I was embracing that chapter. It seemed like I was following the path of what seemed right in my life and you know, when I was offered the coaching job, it felt really right and I thought, ‘Well, I got to do a lot in this business, more than a lot of people’ and maybe I felt like it might be more of time to give back in that way. So, for me it was just a matter of kind of following the path and the path seemed like maybe that was right for me at that time, if that makes sense.

On working with Asuka:

Who we now know as Asuka who went by Kana at the time, I think my favorite match in Japan was with Asuka and that was at Korakuen Hall which is just this amazing place to wrestle in Tokyo and yeah…

