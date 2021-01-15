VICE issued the following press release announcing that pro-wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin will be appearing on the season three premiere episode of Dark Side of the Ring, which focuses on the career and death of Brian Pillman. The news was broken on the Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports show that featured the Rattlesnake, which you can find below attached with the details.

“STONE COLD” STEVE AUSTIN REVEALS APPEARANCE ON DARK SIDE OF THE RING SEASON 3 AND TALKS RETIREMENT

The former pro-wrestler gets candid on tonight’s episode of Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports at 11:30 PM ET/PT on VICE TV

On tonight’s episode of Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports, Jemele Hill reveals that the legendary “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will appear in the first episode of VICE TV’s highly anticipated Dark Side of the Ring Season 3. The former WWE wrestler also describes his transition into retirement, explaining “it wasn’t easy” and that he “didn’t really have an exit strategy.”

VICE TV has confirmed that Steve Austin will appear in the first episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 3, which will focus on the career and death of wrestler Brian Pillman.

