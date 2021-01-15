WWE superstar Matt Riddle took to his Twitter earlier today to comment on the new policy put out by UFC, which says that the the company will no longer punish fighters who use marijuana. Previously the fight promotion would penalize stars who used marijuana with suspensions and a hefty fine, something that eventually led to Riddle being released back in 2013.

The former NXT tag champion writes, “I got the greatest birthday gift of all today, maybe 9 years late but still an amazing gift and one more thing my record is 10-3 bro.”

While the policy may now be different for UFC, Riddle’s official MMA record will remain at 8-3 instead of his claim of 10-3. UFC’s changes will not alter any previous records that were affected by the marijuana violations, leaving two fights undecided for the bro.