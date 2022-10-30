AEW star Serpentico recently spoke with Fightful’s Jon Pearl about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Danhausen potentially joining the Chaos Theory, and why he would NOT be a fan of Nyla Rose being added to the group.

How he would feel if Nyla Rose joined:

“That is the problem. Lord Luther, as I like to call him, he is a very strong individual. I don’t need two very strong individuals trying to throw me around the ring. But if it leads us to possibly get those trios titles around my waist, I guess their waist too, I’ll put up with it. Maybe, kinda. Maybe.”

Says he would love for Danhausen to be in the group:

“I’ll give you a hint. It’s Danhausen. See that hint? You like it right? Really easy to understand. He would fit in a motley crew of weirdos and weird curses and stuff. I think he’s already cursed me a couple times, but it’s fine, it’s fine. I’ll forgive him, it’s fine.”