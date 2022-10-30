The official AEW Twitter account shared online that today is the three year anniversary of SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) becoming the inaugural AEW tag team champions, which saw the duo defeat the Lucha Bros in the final round of the tag team title eliminator tournament.

Kazarian responded to the Tweet by discussing SCU’s importance to the promotion launching back in 2019. He writes, “SCU was pivotal to the formation of AEW. The three of us were amongst the first 9 talents signed. We were there since before day 1. Always remember that.”

SCU would successfully defend the AEW tag titles on multiple occasions before being dethroned by Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page. The faction is no longer active…for now.