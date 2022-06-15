A new promotional poster has been revealed for WWE’s Money In the Bank Premium Live Event, featuring top RAW couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

As seen below, Rollins tweeted the money-inspired poster this week and tagged it with, “The world is ours.”

Rollins defeated AJ Styles on Monday’s RAW to qualify for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Lynch will face Asuka on next week’s RAW in a qualifier for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the current card, along with the poster featuring Lynch and Rollins:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. 6 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka or Becky Lynch vs. 4 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

The world is ours. pic.twitter.com/mHLzNhduS8 — Seth FRANKLIN Rollins (@WWERollins) June 13, 2022

