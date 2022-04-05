WWE superstar and former grand-slam champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with The Gorilla Position about all things pro-wrestling, including how WWE is the premier wrestling company on the planet and invites whoever to prove that they are the best in the “big leagues.” Highlights from the interview are below.

Whether he has watched the Mania 38 match with Cody back:

I am my own worst critic. I can’t watch it back because I’m so hard on myself. Watching my stuff back is pretty brutal. For me, it’s an experience and I’m over it. if it was good, I know it in the ring and I can move forward. When I was younger, I’d watch my stuff back, I learned a lot from it and was able to figure things out. At this point in the game, it’s more like pulling teeth. It ruins my week. If something was good, I can’t do it. I can’t go back and ruin it for myself. I heard nothing but good feedback for once in my life and I’m going to live with that.

Says WWE is the big leagues, and invites over whoever else hopes to compete at the highest level:

Anybody who wants to come work in the big leagues. [Laughs]. I said it to him [At WrestleMania], I’ve said it before, this is the premier professional wrestling company on the planet. I know, ‘don’t say professional wrestling,’ doesn’t matter. We have the best in the world and now we have Cody Rhodes on top of that and he is joining that club. If you want to be the best, don’t go play rinky-dink, come here, do your thing here. We are the best, top notch, across the board. I’m not taking anything away from anybody else or anywhere else, I love it, do what you do, you guys are tremendous and there are great talents out there, but this is where you are the best. This is where you find out if you can hack it on the top top level.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)