Seth “Freakin'” Rollins doesn’t expect to leave WWE any time soon.

Following today’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV., the WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com for an interview discussing his WWE contract status.

During the discussion, “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE confirmed that his deal with the company is set to expire this year, but noted he believes a new deal will get done.

Rollins said he is proud to work with WWE and that even though he has already closed out a past WrestleMania as the champion, he still has a goal of being advertised for a main event of WrestleMania.

The top dog in the men’s singles landscape on the Raw side of things in WWE also spoke about his recovery from a knee injury, which he suffered during a title defense against Jinder Mahal on the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

He mentioned that he didn’t think the injury was a completely torn ACL and that he is working as hard as he can to get healthy and be ready as soon as possible as the road to WrestleMania XL continues over the next couple of months.