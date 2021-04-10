WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with WWE Now India to hype this evening’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, where the Monday Night Messiah will be taking on Cesaro in a high-stakes singles contest. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How his main goal is to once again become world champion:

Well, I can’t divulge all of my secrets but I will not lie when I’m saying that, that is my ultimate goal. But I’ve got to strike at the right time better than anybody that I am an opportunist, I’m a schemer, I’m a planner, I’m a genius. Someone say genius when it comes to these things. And so, I will strike at the right time.

Says right now he’s focused on beating Cesaro:

Right now, I’m focused on WrestleMania, Cesaro, that match, making sure that he doesn’t disrespect me, and nobody disrespects me ever again. But the future definitely has more universal championships in store for Seth Rollins.

On the success of his career so far:

Well, at this point, if you look back at my career, I would say that it’s gone pretty well. I’ve had a lot of incredible moments, I’ve won a lot of championships, I’ve got a lot of accolades. And now for me, it’s really just about leading the next generation into, they’re come ups essentially. And so, what I can do at this stage of my career is really kind of be at the forefront and be that beacon, be that guiding light and let people see, what an example of a leader looks like, and what it looks like to be one of the top guys in WWE.

Feels like he’s just getting started in WWE:

For the next five to 10 years, you’re really going to see probably prime Seth Rollins, and you look at a lot of the best WWE superstars, their prime is about where I’m at right now. And so, I really truly feel like I’m just getting started. This is just the tip of the iceberg, there’s a lot more to accomplish for me in WWE.

On Becky Lynch: