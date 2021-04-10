Some interesting news regarding to former UFC superstar turned pro-wrestler Ronda Rousey and her contract with WWE.

According to Fightful Select, the Baddest Woman on the Planet’s original deal with WWE would have expired today (April 10th, 2021), with no clear indication that any adjustments were made to extend the contract. However, Paul Heyman did speculate in an old interview that Rousey and WWE could have secretly agreed to an extension, or some type of deal that benefits both parties. Currently she still has dozens of merchandise on WWE Shop, including action figures.

Rousey is a former Raw women’s champion for WWE. She has not appeared since her loss to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 two years ago.