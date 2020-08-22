Seth Rollins Is Looking Forward To Being Challenged By Dominik At SummerSlam, Talks The Last Year Of His Career and more

WWE superstar Seth Rollins spoke with Sporting News to talk all things pro-wrestling and hype up Sunday’s SummerSlam pay per view, where the Monday Night Messiah will be taking on Dominik Mysterio in his first official matchup. Highlights are below.
How it’s strange to see how Dominik has grown from a child to a competitor in this business:
It’s definitely strange. He’s a rookie and a veteran at the same time. He’s got this business in his blood and it shows. You can see the instincts that he has. There’s no doubt about it that he possesses the intangibles to make it. It’s crazy how much time has passed since then and Rey is still performing at a high level.
Thinks people are curious to see what happens in their matchup:
It’s so crazy now because everything is so isolated. There isn’t a lot of interaction backstage because everyone is trying to stay in their own bubble. It’s a totally different atmosphere. But I feel there’s a fair amount of support for him and I don’t feel like there’s any animosity. I think people are very curious to see what this match is going to look like.
Being pitched the idea to work with Dominik:
When the idea was broached to me, it felt like the natural progression of our storyline and I looked at it as a challenge. Giving him his first match on this huge stage is something that I am certainly up for. It’s a challenge and I’m looking to bring the kid up to my level or something close to it while giving him a great match at SummerSlam. I’m certainly not going in there with John Cena. This is a different kind of animal and I’m looking forward to the challenge.
How Dominik has surprised him the most:
I’ve been surprised by how instinctive he is when it comes to storytelling. That’s something that’s really hard to teach and as someone who owns a wrestling school, that is the hardest thing to ingrain into young men and women in this industry.
The last year of Seth’s life being a wild ride:
If you told me at this time last year when I beat Lesnar in one of my favorite matches of my career that I’d be going to working with Dominik Mysterio a year later, I couldn’t have predicted all of the things that have happened between then. I have a baby on the way and there’s a pandemic with civil unrest going on in this country. It’s all been so wild. Even the character turn. Everything has been unbelievable in a year’s time. It’s been a hell of a ride.
