Monday’s WWE RAW featured a sitdown interview with Seth Rollins and Corey Graves, to build to Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 in Saudi Arabia. Part two of the interview will air next week.

It’s been revealed that Rollins missed Monday’s RAW because he was on set in Atlanta, GA to film an undisclosed role in Marvel’s “Captain America: New World Order” movie that is scheduled to hit theaters in 2024.

As seen below, photographer Christopher Oquendo posted a photo and clip of Rollins on set in Atlanta yesterday. The role has not been confirmed, but Marvel fans are speculating that Rollins will play a villain to go against Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson.

A new report from @WRKDWrestling notes that many people within WWE are happy for Rollins. However, it was noted that there is some hesitancy when it comes to putting the new WWE World Heavyweight Title on Rollins in case these roles should continue and he would need more time off.

It looks like Rollins will also miss next week’s Night of Champions go-home edition of RAW as part two of his interview with Graves will air then.

For those who missed it, you can click here for backstage news and possible plans for the WWE World Heavyweight Title. Below is a look at Rollins on set in Atlanta, along with last night’s RAW segment:

