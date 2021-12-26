Seth Rollins spoke with Josh Martinez recently about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

The match that hooked him:

“I would say Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6. That’s probably the one for me that got me like stuck, stuck. I was a fan a little bit before that, but that was the one,” Seth Rollins said. “I have the image of the video cassette tape burned into my brain of WrestleMania 6. So, that would be the one where I was like, ‘yeah, this is it for me.’”

His memories while wrestling in New York:

“There’s a few obviously that come to mine. Maybe we will go chronologically here, in reverse,” Seth stated. “The Edge match at the Garden the last time we were there was a really special one to me. I mean, I know it was a somber ending. But it was a really fun atmosphere and a cool opportunity to have. We don’t do television tapings there that often anymore, so that was really, really fun for us. “Then you go back to Barclays and The Shield’s first match against Team Hell No and Ryback, which was pretty special for all of us, and got our careers in the mainstream kicked off in the right way. Then winning the Ring Of Honor World Championship in the Hammerstein Ballroom was about as special as it gets,” he said. “I think that one might have been actually the Manhattan Center to be honest when I won it. But either way, those are three off the top of my head that are defining moments of my career.”

