WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title on tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW on the USA Network.

WWE has just announced that Rollins will defend on tonight’s RAW via Open Challenge. There’s no word yet on who will answer that challenge.

Rollins defeated Austin Theory on last week’s RAW in a non-title bout, and has been feuding with Mustafa Ali as of late.

Rollins won the strap from Bobby Lashley on the October 10 RAW. Since then he has had just one TV title defense, and that was over Matt Riddle on the October 17 RAW.

Rollins’ title defense is the only match announced for tonight’s RAW as of this writing.

